Mesh for $80? That’s right, this Tenda 3-Node Wi-Fi System is on sale at Amazon (Reg. $95+)

Amazon is offering the Tenda Nova 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW3) for $79.99 shipped. That’s around $15 off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. With support for 1,500 square feet per node, this set provides ample coverage for most homes. Downloading the Tenda Wi-Fi app to your smartphone allows you to easily manage your SSID and even set up parental controls. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

Add extra Ethernet ports anywhere you place a node with TP-Link’s $10 Switch. It features five ports, providing lots of additional connectivity for your home. This option offers up to a 68% decrease in power consumption, helping keep your energy usage low.

Tenda Nova Mesh System features:

REAL MESH NETWORK: Supports mesh Wi-Fi technical protocol 802.11s, making it the next-gen wireless router built for your smart home.

HIGH USER CAPACITY & NO DEAD ZONES: A seamless Mesh Wi-Fi environment for high volume network demands and supports up to 60 devices simultaneously, with each node covering up to 1,500 sq. ft of living space to eliminate dead zones.

QUICK & EASY-SETUP & MONITORING: Tenda Wi-Fi APP guides you through the setup, monitoring and management of your mesh Wi-Fi network and includes built-in parental controls to oversee Internet access for your children

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!