Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: The Spatials, Prompts for Writing, more

- May. 3rd 2019 9:55 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Learn How to Make Origami, Prompts for Writing, AirDisk Pro, The Spatials and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Prompts for Writing: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Brainbean – Brain Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: HappyTruck: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Waterlogue: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Spatials: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Learn How to Make Origami: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Hear My Baby Heartbeat App: $4 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Caption Ideas for Insta & SC: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Touchgrind Skate 2: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Financial Calculator Premium: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Cardinal Land: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Priime: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Photo Scanner Plus: $1 (Reg. $5)

