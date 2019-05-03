Keep your identity safe while traveling w/ Zero Grid’s RFID Passport Wallet: $13.50 (20% off)

Zero Grid (99% positive int he last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Passport Wallet with RFID Blocking for $13.41. Simply clip the on-page $1 coupon and apply code C5M4ONX2 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $17 and as much as $25 or more over the last 6 months or so, today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on the black model and the best price we can find. Along with the RFID blocking for protection against identity theft, it holds 4-10 cards as well as tickets, money and your passport. It also includes a free micro travel pen and comes with a 100% money-back guarantee. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re looking for something even more affordable with a more traditional look, this Genuine Leather Passport Holder also features RFID blocking at just $11 Prime shipped. Pad & Quill’s Classic Leather Passport Holder is also a great option. Check out Nordstrom’s new line of travel accessories for even more ideas.

Zero Grid Passport Wallet:

A TRAVEL DOCUMENTS ORGANIZER TO KEEP EVERYTHING IN ONE PLACE – Holds 4-10 credit cards, tickets, your ID, money, and other essentials in a compact zipper passport wallet for men and women. Free micro travel pen for customs forms included inside the travel document holder.

SECURITY AGAINST ELECTRONIC PICKPOCKETING WITH RFID WALLET TRAVEL – This RFID blocking passport holder for men and women keeps your private information safe from identity theft while inside the passport sleeve.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!