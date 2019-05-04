Start spring cleaning w/ Bissell’s CleanView vacuum at an Amazon low of $67.50 (Reg. $80+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Bissell CleanView Bagless Upright Vacuum (95957) for $67.49 shipped. Normally $80 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This is a great vacuum for picking up the house as spring cleaning comes into full effect. Plus, it offers a turbo brush tool for stairs, furniture, upholstery, and more, making it the ultimate all-in-one vacuum. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more versatile clean, the Shark IONFlex DuoClean cordless vacuum at $140 is a great choice (Refurb, Orig. $300). Or, if you value automation overall, Roborock’s latest E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop gets its first price drop to $288 shipped.

The Eurkea Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $30 shipped is a great option for those just starting out and wanting a more budget-friendly clean. Though it doesn’t offer a turbo brush and can’t hold quite as much as the above Bissell before needing to be emptied, it’s a perfect beginning vacuum.

Bissell CleanView Bagless Upright Vacuum features:

Onepass technology with powerful suction and innovative brush design to clean on the initial pass* (removes most surface debris based on visual test BTP0221)

Powerful, Multi-cyclonic suction system for a Deep clean, Plus a lightweight design that’s easy to push and carry

Easy empty dirt bin with large capacity so you spend less time emptying

Pre- and Post-Motor filter system with washable pre-motor filter for easy maintenance

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!