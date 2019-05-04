PDP’s PlayStation 4 Remote lets your console behave like a set top box: $14.50 (Reg. up to $25)

Amazon is offering the PDP PlayStation 4 Remote Control for $14.53 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. With pressure to buy all sorts of set top boxes and streaming sticks, this remote lets you pass them up and use the PlayStation 4 already at home. It will make your streaming experience feel more natural, allowing you to leave your DualShock fully charged for the next gaming session. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

This remote control relies on two AAA batteries. Stock up with these AmazonBasics for $5. Eight are included in the package, allowing you to swap them out four times before needing to reorder.

PDP PlayStation 4 Remote Control features:

Manage your Playstation 4 systems with this hassle-free remote that lets you control your favorite streaming media through the PS4

Fully compatible with most apps on Play Station 4 systems

Dedicated PS4 Buttons- includes the most important buttons for navigating system menus and apps, including triangle, circle, square, cross, L1, L2, R1, R2, Share, Options and PS buttons

Press any key to instantly wake up the remote from power saving mode

