Adorn your iPhone SE w/ Twelve South’s SurfacePad for $15 Prime shipped (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Twelve South SurfacePad for iPhone SE in Red for $14.88 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: stock is beginning to run out, potentially leading to shipping delays. Today’s deal is $5+ off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon has offered in over a year. If you’ve used Twelve South’s leather gear before, you know it’s the real deal. It feels great in the hand and this case offers one of a kind protection for both the front and back of your device. Want to watch Plex or YouTube? SurfacePad even lets you prop your iPhone up on its side, making it a great case worth picking up. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of reviewers.

Want the beauty of your iPhone to shine through? Look at JETech’s $6 Case. A clear design allows you to see your iconic iPhone in all of its glory. Full back protection and raised bezels in the front are in place to help prevent accidental drops from causing significant damage.

Twelve South SurfacePad features:

Wraps iPhone in a luxury Napa leather jacket

Watch videos and FaceTime hands-free with built-in stand

Shields iPhone from everyday hazzards and scratches without adding a bulky case

Securely adheres to back of iPhone, leaving no residue when removed

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!