Upgrade your home theater w/ Viewsonic’s 1080p projector for $450 (Reg. $600), more from $280

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering a selection of Viewsonic display products on sale from $280shipped. Our favorite is the 3200 Lumens 1080p Shorter Throw Projector with 3D DLP and HDMI (PJD7828HDL) for $449.99, which normally goes for closer to $600 at Amazon. With 3200 lumens, this projector is bright enough to see during the daylight, making it a great option for your home theater. Plus, thanks to its HDMI input, you can easily hook up a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or even Apple TV to enjoy your favorite content. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Woot via Amazon is also offering Viewsonic’s 25-inch 1080p 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $279.99 shipped. Normally $350, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re running a higher-end gaming setup, or just want smoother graphics overall, this monitor is for you. Once you go high framerate, you don’t go back, they say, and it’s true. The smoothness of a higher framerate display is second-to-none, and this is a great price to experience it at. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Also, be sure you’re ready to finish your home theater with this $20 Prime shipped projector mount. It’ll make keeping your new investment safe from little hands pulling on cords that much easier, and since your projector will never move, it’ll always have perfect focus.

Looking for some killer audio for your home theater? Check out our recent Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos review for more information on the very best in home entertainment audio.

Viewsonic Shot Throw Home Theater Projector features:

BIG SCREEN HOME THEATER: Immersive theater-like experience in Full HD (1920x1080p) on a screen up to 300-inches in 3200 lumens

CINEMATIC COLORS: Exclusive SuperColor technology offers a wide color gamut for beautiful image production in nearly any environment

PREMIUM AUDIO: Two built-in 10W speakers deliver room-filling audio to compliment your home theater experience

LONG LAMP LIFE: Dynamic Eco-mode mode allows the lamp to shine bright for up to 10,000 hours

INDUSTRY-LEADING WARRANTY: 3-year limited parts and labor coverage, 1-year of lamp coverage, and access to our US-based customer service team

FLEXIBLE CONNECTIVITY: Supports most media players, PCs, Macs, and mobile devices with input options such as HDMI, and more

