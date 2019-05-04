This massive 5.8L air fryer comes with everything you need to get started at $94 (Reg. $125)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, YEDI HOUSEWARE APPLIANCES (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Total Package XL Air Fryer for $94.36 shipped. Normally $125 for the bundle, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon historically and is the best available. Not only will you get a 5.8-quart air fryer with this “total package”, but also a divider for the cooking basket, 50 perforated parchment steaming papers, an 8-inch cake carrel, an 8-inch pizza pan, multi-purpose rack with 3 stainless steel skewers, cupcake silicone pan, and rubber mat. This is just about everything that you could ever want to get started with air frying and enjoying healthier foods with the same crisp you have come to know and love. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need all of those accessories, the Dash Compact 1.2L Air Fryer is just $40 shipped at Amazon. Though much smaller, it’s a great option for those in an apartment with limited space.

Yedi Total Package XL Air Fryer features:

The Yedi Houseware 5.8 Quart XL Air Fryer comes with everything you need and can feed the entire family! On the digital touch screen you can set your desired cooking time and temperature when making food. Or select from the built-in smart programs: fries, chops, shrimp, baked goods, chicken, steak and fish.

