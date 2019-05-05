Audio-Technica’s popular wireless headphones see rare Amazon discount to $149 (Reg. $199)

Amazon offers the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $149 shipped. Also at B&H. That’s good for $50 off and the second best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. As the wireless follow-up to the beloved Audio-Technica ATH-M50, these Bluetooth over-ears offer classic balanced audio with modern day controls. Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers deliver “exceptional clarity”, and you can count on up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT Headphones feature:
- Wireless, on-the-go design delivers the same critically acclaimed sonic performance as the original ATH-M50x professional studio headphones
- Touch control provides convenient access to voice assist
- Mic and button controls built into the earcup allow for easy handling of calls, music playback and volume adjustment
- Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers deliver exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response
- Includes 30 cm (1.0′) USB charging cable and carrying pouch.Magnet:Neodymium
