Score a 30% discount on LG’s portable CineBeam 720p Projector, now on sale for $300 shipped

Amazon currently offers the LG PH550 CineBeam 720p Projector for $299.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $430 or so at B&H, that’s good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low at Amazon. This portable projector features a 720p resolution alongside 2.5 hours of untethered use. LG’s Cinebeam also wirelessly connects with Android devices and can push out 550 lumens of light. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from 120 customers.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s Nebula Prizm Portable Projector at $110 instead. At nearly 66% less, you won’t get the higher-capacity battery or all of the same portable functionality. But as far as budget-conscious options go, Anker’s is as notable as they come.

LG PH550 CineBeam Projector features:

Take your projections anywhere with this LG portable projector. It includes a built-in battery that lasts for up to 2.5 hours so that you can transport this projector with you, and the wireless connection lets you connect both Android and Apple devices to it. Powerful HD resolutions ensure this LG portable projector delivers all the detail you need.

