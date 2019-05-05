Today only, save on P&G and New Chapter Health Care Products starting at $8 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of P&G and New Chapter Health Care Products starting at $8 Prime shipped. You’ll be able to save on everything in the sale from fiber supplements to Pepto Bismol and more. We’re seeing many of the discounted products down to new Amazon lows or matching previous best offers. Ratings are solid across the board as well, with just about everything carrying a 4+ star rating.

And for another way to up your health game, Amazon’s Gold Box is also discounting a variety of Old School Labs fitness supplements from $26.

Pepto Bismol Liquid features:

5 SYMPTOM DIGESTIVE RELIEF: Nausea, Heartburn, Indigestion, Upset Stomach, Diarrhea

#1 PHARMACIST RECOMMENDED Brand for Upset Stomachs (Based on Pharmacy Times 2017 Survey-upset stomach remedies category)

IMPROVED FORMULA with coating action to calm and soothe your stomach

ACTIVE INGREDIENT Bismuth Subsalicylate

PROVIDES FAST RELIEF from nausea, heartburn, indigestion, upset stomach, and diarrhea

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!