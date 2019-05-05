Upgrade your Internet security with TigerVPN for $56

From government agencies to social media sites, everyone wants a piece of your personal data nowadays. TigerVPN lets you restore some privacy and keep hackers at bay on all your devices. Right now, you can get a three-year subscription for just $56 (Orig. $429) at 9to5Toys Specials with exclusive promo code: TIGER20.

By routing your data through masking servers, TigerVPN can disguise your IP address and physical location. This prevents anyone from tracking you across the web. In addition, this service applies military-grade encryption to ensure that your data cannot be stolen.

For extra security, TigerVPN provides NAT firewall protection and IP mashing. These features should throw advertisers off your tail and make public Wi-Fi much safer to use.

TigerVPN’s network includes 15 VPN nodes across 11 countries, meaning you should always have a fast connection. The low latency servers can hit 10Gbps, so streaming HD movies shouldn’t be a problem. With apps available to download on Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android, staying secure couldn’t be easier.

Order now for $60 to get three years of TigerVPN protection with the use of promo code 'TIGER20,' worth $429.

