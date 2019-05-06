Grab an Emerald 5.2L Air Fryer for just $50 shipped (Reg. $80+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer (SM-AIR-1804) for $49.99 shipped. This model is regularly up to $140 at Best Buy, but sells for between $64 and $80+ at Amazon. Walmart sells a very similar option at $120 and today’s deal is matching our previous mention, for comparison. You’ll find a removable basket, a built-in timer, the ability to cook crispy food with little to no oil and adjustable temperature control. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over 400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

All things considered, this is one of the best deals you’ll find on a highly-rated air fryer with this kind of capacity. This comparable GoWise model carries a $75 price tag, for example. And this highly-rated air fryer recipe book is great way to get meal ideas for your new cooker. Be sure to visit our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted cookware.

Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer:

Decrease unhealthy oil in fried foods with this Emerald air fryer. Its seven preset programs and digital touch display make getting started on dinner simple, and its adjustable temperature controls and built-in timer let you fine-tune recipes to match your preferences. This Emerald air fryer accommodates family-sized portions.

