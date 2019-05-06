Allen Sports 3-Bike Trunk Mounted Rack now matching Amazon low at $35 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Allen Sports Deluxe Trunk Mounted Bike Rack (103DN) for $34.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly up to $50, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It still sells for $50 at Home Depot. The perfect accessory for summertime adventures, this trunk mount allows you to safely transport up to 3 bikes on the back of your vehicle. It features individual tie-down cradles, side straps, a limited lifetime warranty and it comes pre-assembled. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

For comparison, today’s 3-bike offer is about $5 under the price Amazon is charging for the 2-bike model. But you might want to consider one of those Kryptonite Kryptolok Series 2 LS Bicycle U-Locks to keep your rides secure and safe wherever your travels might take you this summer.

Allen Sports Deluxe Trunk Mounted Bike Rack:

For the ultra adventure seeker, the Allen Sports Deluxe 3 Bike Carrier Rack is a stellar addition to your car. Whether you see a far away trail you just have to try, or if you’re just heading to your next competition, this rack will safely stow away your bikes for the journey. Just hitch them up, and you’ll be assured that no matter how winding, bumpy, or narrow the road gets that they’ll be safe. And with a special design that keeps your bike elevated and away from the road and exhaust pipe, you’ll be able to drive with peace of mind knowing that it will be ready to roll once you reach your destination.

