Amazon’s vintage-inspired canvas duffel bag is now $36 shipped (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Canvas Duffel Bag for $36.04 shipped. That’s down from the regular $50 price tag and the second best we’ve tracked at Amazon. With its stylish and vintage design, this duffel bag is ready for work, the gym or wherever your day takes you. It has storage for your electronics and exterior pockets for accessories or whatever else you may have on-hand. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Prefer something a bit more streamlined? Amazon’s in-house MacBook sleeves offer dedicated storage for nearly any size device in two finishes. Checkout the entire lineup right here.

AmazonBasics Canvas Duffel Bag features:

Duffel bag with space for clothes, toiletries, and more; perfect for 2- to 3-day weekend or business trips; can be used as a carry-on bag

Made of durable, lightweight, Khaki-colored canvas with fine leather trim for ultimate strength and good looks

2 loop handles, plus a heavy-duty shoulder strap for comfortable carrying

Interior and exterior pockets help keep smaller items organized and easy to find

Backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

