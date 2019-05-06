Amazon 1-day Oral-B/Olay sale from $21: toothbrushes, skin care, shavers, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Oral-B, Olay skincare, and Braun products. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid reviews across the board. One standout is the Oral-B Pro 7500 SmartSeries Bluetooth Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $89.99 shipped. This model regularly fetches between $130 and $155 or so. Today’s deal is the best price we have tracked this year. While we did see it go for slightly less over the holidays last year, this is the best we can currently find. It features 5 cleaning modes: “Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Pro Clean.” You’ll find a built-in timer, a charging dock and a pair of replacement heads. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Be sure to grab some extra brush heads for your new electric toothbrush. This 4-pack of Oral-B Cross Action heads goes for $15 and carries a solid ratings.

While you’ll find some great deals on Olay skin care products in today’s sale, another standout is the Braun Silk-épil SensoSmart Epilator. Regularly $110 at Amazon, you can now grab one from $49.94 shipped. Rated 4+ stars, it features cordless wet/dry operation and comes with a shaver head and trimmer cap for depilation, efficiency cap, a cooling glove and more. Browse the rest today’s Gold Box Deals right here.

Oral-B Pro 7500 SmartSeries Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush:

Healthier gums, stronger teeth for life when used as directed with a fluoride toothpaste

3D Cleaning Action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque

Rechargeable with 5 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Pro Clean

In-handle timer pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when to switch areas of the mouth

