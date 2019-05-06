Amazon’s Gold Box offers pearl earrings & necklaces for Mother’s Day from $34 shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Pearl Source (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon is offering select pearl jewelry at up to 50% off. Free shipping applies on all orders. A standout from this sale is the 7-mm Gold Round White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings for $41.30. Regularly $59, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. These pearl earrings are extremely versatile and will pair with any outfit. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews. They’re also available in a slightly smaller version for $34.30, which is down from its original rate of $49. Even better, this style is available in a white or yellow gold backing option.

Also in this sale is the Quality Round White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace from $74. This necklace is regularly priced at $99 and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in over 6 months. Any pearl jewelry is timeless and can easily be dressed up or down. I love the dainty details of the necklace and it can be worn year-round. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 1,800 reviews.

Gold Round White Cultured Pearl Earrings feature:

Lustrous pair of 7.0mm diameter round White Freshwater cultured pearls. Can be worn on any occasion, whether formal evening event or everyday casual.

Handpicked, real pearls with thick and iridescent nacre. Mountings are hypoallergenic for sensitive ears and stamped 14 Karat Gold with rhodium polish lightweight secure push back studded for pierced ears.

These elegant gemstones make the perfect gift for Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, Christmas, Hannukah, Birthdays, June Birthstone, Engagement, Brides, Bridesmaids or Graduation for any woman, teen, children, adults, daughters, granddaughters, girlfriend, wife, fiancee or that special lady.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!