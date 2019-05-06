‘Alexa, vacuum my house’ Anker Eufy Wi-Fi RoboVac 15C: $180 shipped (Reg. $250)

- May. 6th 2019 7:15 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Anker Eufy RoboVac 15C with Wi-Fi and Alexa skills for $179.99 shipped. That’s $70 off its normal price and lowest we’ve ever seen. Amazon also offers a package with a Echo dot for $25 more. This RoboVac gets 4.2/5 stars from Amazon reviewers and is Amazon’s choice.  Even without Alexa it cleans via remote control or timer and lasts 100 minutes on a charge.

Rufy RoboVac 15C Features:

  • All-New Roove: Wi-Fi-equipped and re-engineered to be the slimmest* Roove (2. 85”) but with increased suction to 1300Pa.
  • Bostic Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1. 5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.
  • High-capacity Li-Ion battery: delivers up to 100 minutes** of constant, powerful suction.
  • Premium Features: Anti-scratch tempered glass-top cover for protection, infrared-sensor for evading obstacles, and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls. Automatically recharges so it’s always ready to clean.
  • What You Get: Roove 15C, remote control (2 AAA batteries included), charging base, AC power adapter, cleaning tool, extra set of high-performance filters, 4 side brushes, 5 cable ties, welcome guide and our worry-free 12-month warranty.

