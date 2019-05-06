Banana Republic’s In the Family Event offers 40% off your purchase with style steals from $20

Banana Republic’s In the Family Event takes 40% off your purchase with promo code STYLE at checkout. Even better, find styles from $20 with no code needed. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Don’t Sweat It Polo Shirt is currently on sale for $21, which is down from its original rate of $45. This shirt is sweat-wicking, wrinkle-resistant and perfect for everyday wear. You can wear it with jeans, shorts, khakis and more. It’s available in a lot of color options and with over 800 reviews it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for men include:
- Don’t Sweat It Polo Shirt $21 (Orig. $45)
- Tech Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt $18 (Orig. $37)
- 11-inch Core Temp Shorts $42 (Orig. $70)
- Core Temp Half-Zip Sweatshirt $48 (Orig. $80)
- Athletic Tapered Rapid Movement Jeans $71 (Orig. $119)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Block Heel Sandals are a must-have for spring and summer. These shoes are timeless and I love its criss-cross detailing. Originally priced at $148, during the sale you can score them for $89.
The most notable deals for women include:
- Fitted Crew-Neck T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $43)
- High Rise 3-inch Denim Shorts $29 (Orig. $70)
- Block Heel Sandal $89 (Orig. $148)
- Flutter Sleeve Shift Dress $71 (Orig. $119)
- Linen Cotton Cropped Jumpsuit $83 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
