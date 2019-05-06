Enjoy motion-activated water w/ these highly-rated Bio Bidet faucets from $99 (Reg. up to $249)

Today only, as its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of Bio Bidet Flow Motion Activated Faucets in Brushed Nickle or Chrome for $99 shipped, or Oil Rubbed Bronze for $119 shipped. Normally up to $249, this beats our last mention by $10 and is the best we’ve tracked historically. This faucet features motion activation, meaning that even dirty hands can easily turn the water on and off. You just wave your hand and the water magically begins to flow. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly flow, one of Amazon’s best-sellers, the Comllen Brushed Nickel Pull-out Kitchen Faucet, is just $60 shipped. It’s not quite as fancy as the above models that turn on with a touch, but it gets the job done at nearly 50% of the cost.

Flow Motion Activated Kitchen Faucet:

The Flow Series Single-Handle Pull-Down faucet with hands-free motion sensing technology is the next essential upgrade in kitchen technology. Set the temperature, and use the sensor to control the water flow. The built-in timer automatically turns the water flow off after 3 minutes. Retracting the faucet’s pull-down hose head after use will also automatically shut off water flow. The simple and easy installation does not require any hard wiring but features a quick insertion method installation. Since it is not hardwired, it can function normally even during a power outage.

