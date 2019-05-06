This refurb Brother Computerized Sewing Machine is under $100 at Amazon for the first time

Today only, as one of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the refurbished Brother RSQ9185 Computerized Sewing and Quilting Machine for $99.99 shipped. This model originally went for around $200. As a refurb, it was selling for close to $130 before today’s drop to the Amazon all-time low price. Features include 130 built-in stitches, large LED backlit display, and light-up workspace. A 25-year lifetime warranty applies, same as a new machine. Reviews are light, but Brother is a rather well-known brand.
Make sure you have everything you need to mend, sew, stitch, and more. This $12 sewing kit includes 30 extra-large spools of thread, 18 sewing pins, tape measure, and various other accessories.
Brother RSQ9185 Computerized Sewing Machine:
- 130 Built-in Stitches, Including 8 Styles of 1-step Auto-size Buttonholes
- Large Backlit LCD Display with Simple Push-button Stitch Selection
- Brightly Lit LED Work Area
- Advanced Easy Needle Threading System
- Variable Speed Control and Start/Stop Button
- 25 year limited warranty along with free phone support for life of the machine
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!