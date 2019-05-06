This battery backup will keep your entire Mac & networking setup online for $79 (Reg. up to $120)

May. 6th 2019

Amazon is offering the CyberPower 850VA/510W 9-Outlet UPS for $79 shipped. Note: There is currently a 1-4 week delay on shipping, but you can order now and lock in the savings. Normally closer to $120 at Best Buy and $110 at other retailers like B&H, this is a new Amazon all-time low and is the best available. I run similar backup batteries for my Mac mini setup and love that I don’t have to worry about the power going out and all of my stuff crashing. You could also use this UPS to keep your network online during a power outage, saving yourself from those awful long router boot times. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The AmazonBasics Standby 600VA/360W 8-Outlet UPS is a more budget-friendly alternative at $50 shipped. Though it doesn’t offer the same amount of backup power as the above CyberPower model, it does ship faster and is a little easier on the wallet.

CyberPower 850VA UPS features:

  • 850VA/510W Intelligent LCD Battery Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) System
  • 9 NEMA 5-15R OUTLETS: (5) Battery Backup & Surge Protected Outlets, (4) Surge Protected Outlets safeguard desktop computers, workstations, networking devices and home entertainment equipment
  • MULTIFUNCTION LCD PANEL: Displays immediate, detailed information on battery and power conditions, including: estimated runtime, battery capacity, load capacity, etc
  • AUTOMATIC VOLTAGE REGULATION (AVR): Corrects minor power fluctuations without switching to battery power, thereby extending the life of the battery
  • 3-YEAR WARRANTY – INCLUDING THE BATTERY, $250,000 Connected Equipment Guarantee and FREE PowerPanel Personal Edition Management Software (Download)

