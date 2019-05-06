Shoot 5.7K footage w/ Garmin’s high-end VIRB 360-degree Camera: $560 (Reg. $800)

Amazon is offering the Garmin VIRB 360 Camera for $559.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $240 off the going rate found at retailers like Dell and is the best price we’ve tracked. With support for 5.7K footage, this camera is a high-end option that’s ready to churn out top-notch video. Users can expect smooth footage thanks to built-in spherical stabilization. If you’re planning to spend time trekking outdoors this year, grab Garmin’s camera and record video that everyone will be sure to love. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Have an iPhone? Consider the Insta360 ONE 360 Video Action Camera for $199. While it may not shoot 5.7K, it is 4K-ready and plugs directly into your iPhone’s Lightning port. Support for Bluetooth allows it to pair with Android devices as well, making it a versatile and portable alternative.

Garmin VIRB 360 Camera features:

Resolution up to 5.7K/30fps with desktop stitching; 4K/30fps auto-stitched in-camera

Up to 15-megapixel resolution provides high-quality, spherical photos

HyperFrame Director Mode gives you the editing power to easily reframe content after filming — using smooth camera pans, incredibly wide angles and even tiny planets

Spherical stabilization ensures smooth video regardless of camera movement

Built-in sensors provide G-Metrix data overlays in 360-degree augmented reality

