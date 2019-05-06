Free up some desk space with this highly-rated dual monitor stand at $25.50 shipped (23% off)

HUANUO’s official Newegg storefront offers its Dual Arm Monitor Stand for $25.39 shipped. Typically selling for $33 at HUANUO’s Amazon, that’s good for a 23% discount, beats the all-time low there by around $0.50 and is the best price we’ve tracked to date. This monitor stand can support two different displays and features various degrees of articulation to allow for different configurations. Each arm can support up to a 32-inch monitor, making it a great option for freeing up desk space at your battlestation. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 515 customers.

Today’s offer is about as competitive as it gets for monitor mounts. This highly-rated option at Amazon only has a single arm and costs just a little bit more than HUANUO’s version. So for less cash, you’ll be able to mount two different displays thanks to today’s deal.

HUANUO Dual Arm Monitor Stand features:

This stand rises the height of your monitors which can be easily adjusted to a suitable viewing height as you need. You don’t need to bend yourself at your workstation anymore, effectively reducing the pain on your neck and back and making you productive. HUANUO dual monitor stand holds 2 monitors on 1 stand instead of directly standing two monitors on the desktop, effectively save space on your desk and making your workstation spacious.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!