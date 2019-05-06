Save $35 on HyperX’s Cloud Flight Wireless Headset at $90 (All-time low), more from $50

Amazon currently offers the HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset for $89.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $125, that’s good for a $35 discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, HyperX still sells it for the original list price of $160. With up to 30 hours of battery life, HyperX’s headset features dual 50-millimeter drivers and weighs in at just 350 grams. It’s compatibly with both PC as well as PS4 and comes with a detachable microphone. Over 460 shoppers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

We also spotted the Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset for $50 shipped at Amazon. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate and discounts the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. This wired gaming headset offers advanced Pro-G drivers and a flexible boom microphone. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of customers.

A great way to put your savings to work is by picking up the CORSAIR ST100 RGB Premium Headset Stand. It not only sports flashy RGB lighting, but also provides a nice spot for you to rest and recharge your headphones.

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Communicate effectively with teammates with this HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headset. Its 30 hours of battery life powers you through consecutive games, and the dynamic 50mm drivers deliver clear sound for added realism and immersion. This HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headset has padded ear cups for extended comfort during marathon gaming sessions.

