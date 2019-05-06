Enjoy 12 cups of coffee when you wake up w/ Kenmore’s programmable brewer: $33 (Reg. $45)

Amazon is offering the Kenmore 12-Cup Programmable Aroma Control Coffee Maker (40706) for $32.99 shipped. Normally $45 at Amazon, this is within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This coffee maker is perfect for your hectic mornings. It’s programmable so it can start a brew at a specific time, plus the massive 12-cup capacity will keep you fueled all day. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Save some cash and opt for the Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker at $25 Prime shipped. It won’t be able to make coffee at certain times like the above programmable model, but it offers the same capacity for less. As long as you’re willing to click a button to make your morning fuel.

Kenmore Programmable Coffee Maker features:

12-cup glass carafe and an outer water gauge lets you fill the right amount of water for a large party or a party of 1

Programmable timer lets you set it for the exact time you want it ready

Pause and serve feature lets you pour your first cup before the entire pot is brewed. Non-stick coated plate keeps coffee warm.

State-of-the-art brewing technology steeps the grounds before releasing the coffee into the carafe for a richer, more satisfying cup

Includes gold tone filter and carbon filter that help eliminate impurities from unfiltered water

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!