Assemble the LEGO Technic Racing Yacht for $32 (20% off) + City, Creator and more from $14

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Technic Racing Yacht 42074 for $31.99 shipped. Normally $40, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This 330-piece set measures up to 11-inches tall as well as 14-inches long and is packed with features like a uniquely printed sails, detailed hull and a working rudder with wheel and tiller steering. Plus, it can also be re-configured into a catamaran. Head below for more.
Don’t forget that you can still save 20% on LEGO’s all-new Spider-Man: Far From Home kits starting at $24 as well as plenty of other City, Creator, Batman, Star Wars and more with deals starting at under $8.
Notable LEGO City deals:
- Wild River Escape: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Great Vehicles Pickup & Caravan: $24 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Heavy Cargo Transport: $24 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
Save on LEGO Creator builds:
- 3-in-1 Deep Sea Creatures: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- 3-in-1 Mythical Creatures: $12 (Reg. $15) | Walmart
- Classic Creative Suitcase: $16 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Classic Medium Creative Brick Box: $28 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
Other notable deals:
- Spider-Man vs. Scorpion Showdown: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Minecraft The Zombie Cave: $16 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Friends Emma’s Art Studio: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Jurassic Park Velociraptor Chase: $29 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
LEGO Technic Racing Yacht features:
Enter the world of water sports with this amazing LEGO Technic 42074 Racing Yacht, featuring a sporty yellow and blue color scheme with maritime racing stickers, colorfully printed sails with lines and winches, and a detailed hull. Turn the ship’s wheel or move the tiller to operate the rudder and wind the winches to move the sails. This sturdy 2-in-1 advanced building set can be rebuilt to create a highly detailed Catamaran.
