Assemble the LEGO Technic Racing Yacht for $32 (20% off) + City, Creator and more from $14

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Technic Racing Yacht 42074 for $31.99 shipped. Normally $40, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This 330-piece set measures up to 11-inches tall as well as 14-inches long and is packed with features like a uniquely printed sails, detailed hull and a working rudder with wheel and tiller steering. Plus, it can also be re-configured into a catamaran. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that you can still save 20% on LEGO’s all-new Spider-Man: Far From Home kits starting at $24 as well as plenty of other City, Creator, Batman, Star Wars and more with deals starting at under $8.

Notable LEGO City deals:

Save on LEGO Creator builds:

Other notable deals:

LEGO Technic Racing Yacht features:

Enter the world of water sports with this amazing LEGO Technic 42074 Racing Yacht, featuring a sporty yellow and blue color scheme with maritime racing stickers, colorfully printed sails with lines and winches, and a detailed hull. Turn the ship’s wheel or move the tiller to operate the rudder and wind the winches to move the sails. This sturdy 2-in-1 advanced building set can be rebuilt to create a highly detailed Catamaran.

