Assemble the LEGO Technic Racing Yacht for $32 (20% off) + City, Creator and more from $14

- May. 6th 2019 3:31 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Technic Racing Yacht 42074 for $31.99 shipped. Normally $40, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This 330-piece set measures up to 11-inches tall as well as 14-inches long and is packed with features like a uniquely printed sails, detailed hull and a working rudder with wheel and tiller steering. Plus, it can also be re-configured into a catamaran. Head below for more. 

Don’t forget that you can still save 20% on LEGO’s all-new Spider-Man: Far From Home kits starting at $24 as well as plenty of other City, Creator, Batman, Star Wars and more with deals starting at under $8.

Notable LEGO City deals:

Save on LEGO Creator builds:

Other notable deals:

LEGO Technic Racing Yacht features:

Enter the world of water sports with this amazing LEGO Technic 42074 Racing Yacht, featuring a sporty yellow and blue color scheme with maritime racing stickers, colorfully printed sails with lines and winches, and a detailed hull. Turn the ship’s wheel or move the tiller to operate the rudder and wind the winches to move the sails. This sturdy 2-in-1 advanced building set can be rebuilt to create a highly detailed Catamaran.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go