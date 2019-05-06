Logitech Slim Folio with Bluetooth keyboard for 9.7-inch iPads: $74.50 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon offers the Logitech 9.7-inch iPad Slim Folio with Bluetooth Keyboard for $74.70 shipped. For comparison, it typically sells for $100 at retailers like B&H and it just dropped to $80 at Best Buy. This is a new Amazon all-time low. Take your iPad experience to the next level with Logitech’s Slim Folio. It features a full keyboard, up to four years of battery life, and a dedicated spot for your Apple Pencil. Built-in iOS shortcuts let you quickly call up various actions when needed. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Prefer to skip the folio design? Anker’s iOS-friendly Bluetooth keyboards are a great way to add similar functionality for much less. This ultra-thin keyboard is perfect for improving your iPad functionality and it won’t take up too much space in your bag.

Logitech Slim Folio features:

  • Compatible with iPad (5th and 6th generation): Designed to fit and complement your iPad.
  • 3 use modes with integrated keyboard: Type, View, Protect. Enjoy the simplicity of this all-in-one, including front and back protection for your iPad from bumps, scratches and spills.
  • Premium laptop-like typing with iOS shortcut keys: Enjoy the familiar, comfortable feeling of well-spaced, full sized keys.
  • 4 year battery life: Powered by replaceable coin cell batteries.

