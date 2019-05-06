Vintage design meets modern features with the Marshall Kilburn II Speaker: $250 (Save $50)

Amazon offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $249.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate at Best Buy and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Marshall’s speaker comes covered in a classic design reminiscent of guitar amps as well as other retro audio gear and packs equally as appealing sound quality. It features up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and pumps out tunes thanks to a 36W audio array. Bluetooth connectivity and a portable form-factor round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.8/5 stars, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

Save a bit more and opt for the first generation Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $182. You’ll be ditching the higher audio fidelity and other improvements, but if a lower price is worth the tradeoffs, you’ll be happy with the same classic design.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!