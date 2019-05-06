Microsoft’s Fingerprint ID Wireless Keyboard offers biometric security for $91 (Reg. $120), more

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Modern Wireless Keyboard with Fingerprint ID for $90.99 shipped. Note: shipping is currently delayed 1-2 days. Matched at Best Buy. That’s about $30 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is one of the best prices we have tracked. If you’ve been eyeing ways to quickly authenticate on your PC, look no further. This option from Microsoft is fully compatible with Windows Hello, offering a hassle-free way to bring biometric authentication to your workflow. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

We also spotted the Microsoft Precision Mouse for $74.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s a savings of up to $100 when compared to retailers like Lenovo and is a match for the lowest we’ve seen. In addition to an ergonomic design, users will benefit from the ability of fast-switching between 3 computers. Ratings are still rolling in, but Microsoft’s mice are well-rated.

Interested in controlling your set top box with a keyboard? Have a look at Logitech’s Wireless TV Keyboard for $25. Not only will you be able to type quickly, you’ll also benefit from a built-in trackpad. Compatibility with Windows, Android, ChromeOS, and more make it a versatile option worth having.

Microsoft Fingerprint ID Keyboard features:

Bluetooth 4.0/4.1 LE connectivity. Compatible with Windows 10 and Windows 10 phone.

Enterprise grade security with Windows Hello biometric authentication

Hidden fingerprint sensor — blends fingerprint reader into a keyboard, making it look like any other key.

Wired/wireless capability — versatility in how you like to connect, plus easy Bluetooth pairing with a USB cable.

Rechargeable — up to four months of battery life per charge.

