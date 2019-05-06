NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh System covers your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi for $210 shipped (Reg. $260)

ProElectronics via Rakuten is now offering the NETGEAR Orbi RBK33 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $209.91 shipped when applying code PRO37 at checkout. You’ll also need to be signed into your free Rakuten account. Typically selling for $260 at Amazon, that’s good for a $50 discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low there and is the best price we’ve seen this year. NETGEAR’s Orbi mesh system provides up to 5,000-square feet of Tri-band coverage and offers up to 1,200Mbps network speeds. The main base router features three Gigabit Ethernet ports, which is then expanded by two satellites for whole-home coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,800 customers.

If you’re looking to expand the setup even further, put your savings towards another one of the mesh satellites for $149 at Amazon. It adds an additional 1,500 square feet into the mix, giving your setup even more range.

If a conventional consumer Wi-Fi system just doesn’t cut it for your needs, consider making the switch to UniFi. We’ve recently detailed the benefits of Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear and how best it can help you overhaul your Wi-Fi network.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK33 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

From the home office to the basement to the pool, this wireless internet system covers every inch of your home with a strong WiFi signal. Unlike router and repeater combinations, Orbi covers the whole home with a single WiFi network and name, enabling seamless indoor/outdoor and room-to-room connectivity. TRI-BAND TECHNOLOGY Award winning and patented Tri-Band Technology provides Orbi with a dedicated backhaul connection between the router and the satellite, so the system can manage multiple network connections without compromising speed.

