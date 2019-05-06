Nixplay 10.1-inch Digital Wi-Fi Photo Frames with Alexa/iOS support from $103.50 (Reg. $150+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Nixplay Seed 10.1 Inch Widescreen Digital Wi-Fi Photo Frame for $103.60 shipped. Regularly $150 at Amazon and Walmart, today’s deal is anew Amazon low and the best price we can find. Along with Alexa support, you can manage your frame and the images it displays via the Nixplay app (iOS and Android). You can also feed images to the frame from Google Photos, Dropbox, Facebook and Instagram. Other features include auto portrait/landscape adjustments, motion sensor shut-off and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Amazon also has the 13-inch model on sale for $145.81 shipped. This model is regularly $210 and carries all of the same features on a larger frame. In order to make full use of the voice command support, you’ll need an Alexa device like the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) which is currently on sale for just $30 shipped.

Nixplay Seed 10.1 Inch Digital Wifi Photo Frame:

Share photos and video privately, safely: share images to your loved ones’ Frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame; send unique photos or playlists to separate frames and grow your private family sharing network

Manage the frame using your phone: The Nixplay app for iOS and Android gives you full control over your frame; connect to Google Photos to ensure your frame is always up to date; Dropbox, Facebook and Instagram also supported from website

