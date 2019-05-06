Upgrade your PlayStation setup with a Pro 1TB console for $340 shipped (Reg. $400)

- May. 6th 2019 3:25 pm ET

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console for $339.95 shippedLogin to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 to redeem the special price. Amazon, Best Buy and others still charge $400 for PS4 Pro and today’s deal is matching our previous mention. This is about as low as it gets on the high-end Sony console outside of end-of-year holiday pricing. The rest of today’s game deals are right here and you’ll find more details down below.

Use your savings to grab a nice stand for your new Pro machine. The official Sony model sells for $21 or so. Otherwise check out the Pecham Vertical Stand with a cooling fan for $16 Prime shipped. Amazon’s officially licensed PS4 Chat Headset is still $6 Prime shipped, PDP’s PlayStation 4 Remote is down at $14.50 (Reg. up to $25) and here are May’s PlayStation Plus freebies.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Spectacular graphics – Explore vivid game worlds with rich visuals heightened by PS4 Pro.

Enhanced gameplay – Support for faster frame rates delivers super-sharp action for select PS4 games.

One unified gaming community – Compatible with every PS4 game. Play online with other PS4 players with PlayStation Plus.

Extraordinary entertainment – With up to 4K streaming and 4K auto-upscaling for video content.

