Save $40 on PNY’s latest 1TB USB 3.1 flash drive, now at an Amazon low of $200 shipped

Amazon is offering the PNY Elite-X 1TB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $199.99 shipped. This is $40 off its normal rate at Amazon and is the lowest we’ve tracked historically there. With a massive 1TB of capacity, you’ll be able to keep thousands of photos, videos, or documents with you anywhere. Plus, being USB 3.1, you’ll see read speeds up to 200MB/s and write speeds up to 100MB/s. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of shoppers.

Opt for a smaller 128GB flash drive at $20 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’s just USB 3.0, not USB 3.1, so the speeds won’t be quite as nice. Plus, it’s only 128GB and not 1TB (1,000GB), so you can’t store quite as much, but it’s just 10% of the cost of the above PNY model, so you’ll save quite a bit.

PNY Elite-X 1TB Flash Drive features:

Usb 3.1 Gen 1 Flash Drive, ideal for USB 3.1 enabled PC and Mac desktop and laptop computers, backwards compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0

Outstanding performance with read speeds up to 200MB/s and write speeds up to 100MB/s

Transfer speeds up to 30 times faster than standard PNY USB 2.0 Flash drives

Holds over 200, 000 pictures at 18MP, over 189, 000 songs, or over 59 hours of 4K Ultra HD video content

Store and transfer music, photos, movies, videos and documents quickly and easily

