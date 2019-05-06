Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones return to $257.50 shipped (Reg. $349)

Pro Electronics via Rakuten offers the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Series II Wireless Headphones in both colors for $257.50 shipped when promo code SAVE15 is applied during checkout. Note: you must be logged into your account to apply this code. As a comparison, these headphones are listed at $349 via retailers like Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. I’ve been using the Bose QC 35s for about a year, and I can whole-heartedly recommend this set. Features include three levels of noise-cancellation, up to 20 hours of battery life and more. A dedicated button delivers access to various voice assistants from Google and Apple. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Prefer over-ear headphones, but don’t want to pay the Bose price tag? Consider this pair of Mpows instead. You’ll get a similar over-ear design but miss out on the ANC feature set. Don’t forget, we also have a nice deal on the latest Audio-Technica Bluetooth over-ears as well.

Bose QC 35 SII Wireless Headphones feature:

Three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience in any environment

Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information, and more

Noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear sound and voice pick-up

Balanced audio performance at any volume

Hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, personalized settings, access to future updates, and more through the Bose Connect app

