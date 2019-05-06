Enjoy Soylent meal replacement powder every morning w/ 25% off select flavors: $19.50 (Reg. $26)

Soylent is offering its Cafe Mocha and Cacao Meal Replacement Powder 2-pack for $19.50 shipped when you use the code POWDER25 at checkout. Note: You must select one-time purchase to receive the discount. Normally $26, this is the lowest that we’ve tracked in either of these flavors and is the best available. Soylent gives you the benefits of a complete meal in just a shake, making mornings a breeze if you’re always running behind. Plus, the cafe mocha offers caffeine and l-theanine to give you a robust wakeup in the mornings. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Be sure to pick up a BlenderBottle to make your mornings even easier. The included shaker ball mixes your powder and water simply and easily, and can even be used on-the-go since no power is required. At just $10, it’s a must-have if you pick up some Soylent meal replacements.

Soylent Cafe Mocha Meal Replacement Powder features:

  • ON-THE-GO-NUTRITION. Soylent Powder delivers quick, convenient meals at maximum value. Great as a meal replacement shake, or a protein drink substitute. Soylent carefully and purposefully chooses each ingredient to give you delicious, complete meals
  • COMPLETE MEAL POWER UP. Add a scoop to smoothies or protein drinks for essential vitamins, minerals, fats, and carbs. Mix with water for a complete meal
  • RICH CACAO FLAVOR. Our new Cacao powder has a rich, chocolatey flavor plus 36 essential nutrients per serving
  • PLANT-BASED, VEGAN FRIENDLY. Non-dairy ingredients include isolated protein from soy. Soylent contains no animal products and is made without lactose
  • ECO-CONSCIOUS. Because Soylent uses plant-based protein, it requires less water and produces less CO2 than livestock to make

