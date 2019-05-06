Upgrade to RGB & surround sound w/ a SteelSeries Arctis 5 gaming headset at $75 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 5 (2019 Edition) RGB Illuminated Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 and PC at $74.99 shipped. Normally $100, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. I’ve been a SteelSeries fan for a few years now, and use their older Arctis 7 headset for my PlayStation 4 currently. This brand-new model offers RGB, DTS Headphone:X v2.0 Surround Sound, and a comfortable experience for hours of gameplay. Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking for something more high-end? We just reviewed the Arcis 9X for Xbox, which we called “by far the best Xbox headset we’ve used.” You can read our full review or give it a watch over on our YouTube channel, which you should subscribe to if you haven’t already.

For a more budget-friendly experience, check out the Logitech G430 Gaming Headset for $40 shipped. It likely won’t be quite as comfortable as the above SteelSeries, and doesn’t offer the same RGB design, but it’s a great alternative at nearly 50% off.

SteelSeries Arctis 5 RGB Gaming Headset features:

Widely recognized as the best mic in gaming, the Discord-certified ClearCast microphone delivers studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation

Sound is your competitive advantage with the S1 speaker drivers, engineered to produce ultra-low distortion audio so you hear every detail

Immerse yourself in 360-degrees of precision audio with next-generation DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound

Balance game audio and chat volume on the fly with the included USB ChatMix dial.Headphone Frequency Response – 20–22000 Hz. Headphone Sensitivity – 98 db. Headphone Impedance – 32 Ohm

Play all day with athletics-inspired performance fabric AirWeave ear cushions that keep your ears cool and dry

