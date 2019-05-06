Upgrade to RGB & surround sound w/ a SteelSeries Arctis 5 gaming headset at $75 (25% off)

- May. 6th 2019 3:17 pm ET

Get this deal
25% off $75
0

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 5 (2019 Edition) RGB Illuminated Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 and PC at $74.99 shipped. Normally $100, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. I’ve been a SteelSeries fan for a few years now, and use their older Arctis 7 headset for my PlayStation 4 currently. This brand-new model offers RGB, DTS Headphone:X v2.0 Surround Sound, and a comfortable experience for hours of gameplay. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for something more high-end? We just reviewed the Arcis 9X for Xbox, which we called “by far the best Xbox headset we’ve used.” You can read our full review or give it a watch over on our YouTube channel, which you should subscribe to if you haven’t already.

For a more budget-friendly experience, check out the Logitech G430 Gaming Headset for $40 shipped. It likely won’t be quite as comfortable as the above SteelSeries, and doesn’t offer the same RGB design, but it’s a great alternative at nearly 50% off.

SteelSeries Arctis 5 RGB Gaming Headset features:

  • Widely recognized as the best mic in gaming, the Discord-certified ClearCast microphone delivers studio-quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation
  • Sound is your competitive advantage with the S1 speaker drivers, engineered to produce ultra-low distortion audio so you hear every detail
  • Immerse yourself in 360-degrees of precision audio with next-generation DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound
  • Balance game audio and chat volume on the fly with the included USB ChatMix dial.Headphone Frequency Response – 20–22000 Hz. Headphone Sensitivity – 98 db. Headphone Impedance – 32 Ohm
  • Play all day with athletics-inspired performance fabric AirWeave ear cushions that keep your ears cool and dry

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
25% off $75

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
SteelSeries

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide