Add this Sun Joe Pro Electric Lawn Mower to your summer tools for $87 (Reg. $115)

May. 6th 2019 4:00 pm ET

$87
0

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 14-inch 13A Electric Pro Lawn Mower for $87.05 shipped. As a comparison, it sells for around $115 at Home Depot and this is a new Amazon all-time low. Ditch the oil and gas this year for an electric-powered Sun Joe lawn mower. Features a 13A motor and 14-inch blade. Three position height control lets you get just the right cut. Includes a 10-gallon bagging system. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want to ditch the mower all together? Go with Sun Joe’s Reel Lawn Mower for $65 and save even further. This model comes with steel blades, a grass catcher and more!

Sun Joe Pro Electric Lawn Mower features:

  • Powerful 13-amp motor cuts a 14-inch wide path
  • Tailor cutting Height with 3-position Height control
  • Includes 10. 6 gal bag and discharge Chute
  • Durable Steel blade cuts with precision

$87

