This 2-in-1 laser tape measure can record up to 131-feet for $27 shipped (Reg. $40)

TACKLIFEUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 Laser Tape Measure for $26.78 shipped when you use the code 4PV26GMY at checkout. Normally $40, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Not only is this a normal tape measure, but it also has a built-in laser to help you get accurate dimensions without the hassle of a tape. The normal tape measure is 16-feet long with the laser reaching a lengthy 131-feet. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

The Komelon Self Lock 25-Foot Power Tape is a great alternative at $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. Though it can’t reach 131-feet like the above laser, it is perfect for more budget-friendly applications. Plus, most smaller projects are under 25-feet anyway, making it a great addition to any toolkit.

Tacklife 2-in-1 Laser Tape Measure features:

This laser measuring tape combines a 131 Ft laser measure with a 16 Ft tape measure, which makes your work much easier; Long press the “UNIT” button 2s to switch unit among M/In/Ft freely, decimal and fractions can be displayed to satisfy your all needs; Supports self-calibration of distance with the front reference and the end reference function

