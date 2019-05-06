This 2-in-1 laser tape measure can record up to 131-feet for $27 shipped (Reg. $40)

- May. 6th 2019 7:07 pm ET

0

TACKLIFEUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 Laser Tape Measure for $26.78 shipped when you use the code 4PV26GMY at checkout. Normally $40, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Not only is this a normal tape measure, but it also has a built-in laser to help you get accurate dimensions without the hassle of a tape. The normal tape measure is 16-feet long with the laser reaching a lengthy 131-feet. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The Komelon Self Lock 25-Foot Power Tape is a great alternative at $25 Prime shipped at Amazon. Though it can’t reach 131-feet like the above laser, it is perfect for more budget-friendly applications. Plus, most smaller projects are under 25-feet anyway, making it a great addition to any toolkit.

Tacklife 2-in-1 Laser Tape Measure features:

This laser measuring tape combines a 131 Ft laser measure with a 16 Ft tape measure, which makes your work much easier; Long press the “UNIT” button 2s to switch unit among M/In/Ft freely, decimal and fractions can be displayed to satisfy your all needs; Supports self-calibration of distance with the front reference and the end reference function

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Tacklife

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide