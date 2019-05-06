Target’s May Beauty Box gets you festival ready with Dove, Bliss & more for $7 shipped

Target Beauty Box is back this May with seven festival-ready beauty products for $7 shipped. Find brands in this box including Dove, Bliss, Hawaiian Tropic and more. This box was designed to get your your hair, skin and nails festival-ready. It’s also a great option for travel due to the size of the items and spring is a perfect time to try new products before summer. Find out what’s all inside the box below.

Target’s May Beauty Box features:

Dove Cool Essentials Dry Spray Antiperspirant

Bliss Jelly Glow Peel

Sincerely Jules Assorted Jewelry Hair Rings

Masque Bar Holographic Mask Sachet

Hawaiian Tropic Antioxidant Sunscreen Mist

SGX NYC The Do-It-All 3-in-1 Dry Texture Spray

SinfulColors Nail Polish Fool for Azul

