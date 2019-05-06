Today’s Best Game Deals: MLB The Show 19 $40, Devil May Cry 5 $40, more

- May. 6th 2019 9:29 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering MLB The Show 19 on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. This one still fetches $60 at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop. Today’s deal is the best price we have tracked on the latest title in The Show series and the lowest total out there. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Devil May Cry 5, Super Mario Party, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Dragon’s Crown Pro, Yakuza 6 and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Sonic The Hedgehog Movie to get a visual overhaul after negative internet reaction

Nintendo Switch Online nears 10 million subscribers as perks continue to roll in

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, Apple products, Bose, Beats and much more.
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard