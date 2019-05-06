Today’s Best Game Deals: MLB The Show 19 $40, Devil May Cry 5 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering MLB The Show 19 on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. This one still fetches $60 at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop. Today’s deal is the best price we have tracked on the latest title in The Show series and the lowest total out there. Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Devil May Cry 5, Super Mario Party, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Dragon’s Crown Pro, Yakuza 6 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Mario Party $42.50 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code SAVE15 at checkout
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $18 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 SteelBook $30 (Reg. $50) | Best Buy
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $20 (Reg. $28+) | Walmart
- Monster Hunter: World $18.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- Ghost Recon Wildlands $15 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Matched via PSN for PS Plus members
- DOOM $15 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Mega Man 11 $17 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Mega Man Collection 1 & 2 $15 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Quantic Dream Collection $29 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Colossus $15 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Resident Evil 2 $39 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- GTA V Online Edition $15 w/ PS Plus (Reg. $30+) | PSN
- The Witcher 3 Complete $15 (Reg. $30+) | PSN
- BioShock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $25+) | PSN
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $37 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Yoshi’s Crafted World: $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Kirby’s Extra Epic Yarn: $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee!: $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
