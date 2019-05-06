Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Disk Diet, Mars Information Atlas, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Disk Diet, Mars Information Atlas, Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary, Magic Call Pro, Easy Spending, Expense tracker and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Easy Spending, Expense tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Step Out! Smart Alarm Clock: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mars Information Atlas: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Mini Watch Games 24-in-1: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Learn Japanese with games: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Yomiwa – Japanese Dictionary: $6 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Disk Diet: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: HD Cleaner – Free up Disk Space on your Hard Drive: FREE (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: MLB The Show 19 $40, Devil May Cry 5 $40, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: HappyTruck: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Spatials: $3 (Reg. $4)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!