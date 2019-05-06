Get up to 8GBps transfer speeds w/ WD’s 250GB High-Performance NVMe SSD at $65 (20% off)

Amazon offers the WD Black 250GB High-Performance NVMe Internal SSD for $64.99 shipped. Normally selling for $80, that’s good for a $15 discount and returns the price to an Amazon all-time low. WD’s SSD lives up to the high-performance nomenclature thanks a top transfer speed clocking in at 8GBps. Installing this drive into your computer will give it a notable speed boost, allowing it to boot from sleep more quickly, launch applications faster and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 555 customers.

Compared to other similarly-priced internal SSD, WD’s features about 25% faster transfer speeds. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus Series NVMe Drive is $3 more, but caps out at 6GBps. So taking advantage of today’s deal not only gets you more affordable storage, but a speeder option as well.

WD Black 250GB High-Performance SSD features:

Introducing the WD Black NVMe SSD: the driving force behind everything you do. Featuring sequential read/write speeds up to 3,400/2,800 MB/s, and the innovative Western Digital Spectrum storage architecture, it’s where blazing speed, top-tier performance, and Western Digital 3D NAND technology combine. With up to 600TBW (for 1000GB capacity) and 1.75M hours MTTF, the WD Black NVMe SSD is the virtually invincible SSD you can rely on. Compatible with: PCInterface:PCIe Gen3 8 Gb/s

