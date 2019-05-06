Xbox One S/X Console Bundles up to $200 off: Titanfall 2, NBA 2K19, PUBG, more

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Microsoft Xbox One S Console with Titanfall 2 + Nitro Pack DLC and Sunset Overdrive for $184.99 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Xbox One S bundles with one game sell for $299 regularly at Microsoft and elsewhere. Today’s deal is as much as $114 in savings. As usual, this is a great chance to grab an extra machine for the guest room or just as a media player. It is also the best price we can find right now. Head below for even more Xbox console bundle deals.

More Xbox One Console Bundle Deals:

You might want to consider one of those dual controller chargers to keep your gamepads juiced up. We also have up to 16% off Xbox Gift Cards today which is a great way to get deals on digital games. But whatever you do, be sure to check out these killer Godzilla Xbox One X consoles.

Microsoft Xbox One S Console:

Get perfect value in games and entertainment with this Xbox One S 1TB console. Xbox One S has over 100 exclusive games, such as Forza Motorsport 7, built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and 4K video streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and more. Xbox Play Anywhere gives you the freedom to play your game and pick up where you left off on any Xbox One or Windows 10 PC. Whether you’re playing Minecraft, watching 4K Blu-ray, or streaming gameplay or video, Xbox One S delivers brilliant graphics with HDR technology, premium audio, and advanced multiplayer network.

