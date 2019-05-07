Get a full body stretch w/ the 36-inch Gaiam Foam Roller for $17 (Amazon low, Reg. up to $30)

- May. 7th 2019 12:17 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the 36-inch Gaiam Restore Muscle Massage Therapy Foam Roller in Grey for $16.80. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. Matched at Target. Regularly up to $30, this one has slowly dropped in price over the last few months and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Perfect for loosening up after workouts, this is a medium density roller that’s large enough to do full body stretches and massaging. It also includes a 15-minute how-to digital workout. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of the 273 Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need all 36 inches, consider a smaller option. The 18-inch Gaiam rollers start at just $12 Prime shipped. Speaking of health and fitness, we also have great deals running on MyProtein Impact Whey and Soylent meal replacement powder.

Gaiam Restore Muscle Massage Therapy Foam Roller:

  • SEMI-FIRM DENSITY: Foam roller offers a medium density with minimal muscle stimulation
  • PERFECT SIZE: 36-Inch length allows for full-body work to soothe soreness effectively
  • LOOSEN TIGHT MUSCLES: Roll your way to a stronger, healthier you by helping to improve mobility and relieve stress

