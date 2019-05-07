Have your garden grow year round w/ the Wi-Fi-enabled AeroGarden Farm XL at $600 (Save $100)

- May. 7th 2019 4:39 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the AeroGarden Farm XL in Black for $599.99 shipped. Originally listed at $800, it goes for closer to $700 at Home Depot and Bed Bath & Beyond. This is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. Features include a 36-inch grow height, enough room for as many as 24 plants, and a 60-watt LED lighting system. Oh, and it’s also Wi-Fi-enabled so you can track progress and receive reminders through your smartphone. A 24-pod Salad Bar seed kit plus required nutrients are included. Reviews are still coming in but it’s rated 4.1/5 stars; AeroGarden is a well-known brand.

While the AeroGarden Farm XL comes with its own pods, you can grow just about anything else you want with the AeroGarden Grow Anything 9-Pod Seed Kit at $16 (or less after on-page coupon). All you’ll have to do is provide your own seeds.

AeroGarden Farm XL:

  • Up to 24 plants can be grown at a time. Plants grow in water…not soil. Advanced Hydroponics made simple
  • High-performance, full Spectrum 60-watt LED lighting system is tuned to the specific Spectrum that allows plants to maximize photosynthesis, resulting in rapid, natural growth and abundant harvests
  • Wi-fi enabled – manage all AeroGarden features from setup through harvest using your Smart Device. Receive helpful reminders to add water and nutrients, and easily access insightful tips and one-touch customer support to help you get the most from your AeroGarden

Green Deals AeroGarden

