Find beautiful jewelry for Mother’s Day from $15 Prime shipped in Amazon’s Gold Box (Up to 65% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 65% off Anne Klein Watches and up to 30% off Cate & Chloe Jewelry. Those with a Prime membership or an order of $25 or more receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Anne Klein Women’s AK/1470 Watch and Bracelet Set in Gold for $49. Regularly priced at $90, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in six months. This watch is a classic and can easily be dressed up for work and events. It also comes with three versatile bracelets that can be worn on their own or all together. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 350 reviews.

Another versatile item on sale today is the Cate & Chloe White Gold Plated Earrings for $16. Regularly priced at $20, these earrings are perfect for everyday wear. They also will pair well with any outfit from workout to dress clothes and they even have a matching necklace that’s also on sale for $17. This set would be a great option for Mother’s Day too.

Anne Klein’s Watch & Bracelet Set features:

Round watch featuring black glossy dial with gold-tone hands and stick markers

Set includes a chain bracelet, a bangle with enamel inlay, and a bangle accented with 36 Swarovski crystals

32 mm alloy case with mineral dial window

Japanese quartz movement with analog display

Not water resistant

All bracelets use jewelry clasp closure with one extender

