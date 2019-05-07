Find beautiful jewelry for Mother’s Day from $15 Prime shipped in Amazon’s Gold Box (Up to 65% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 65% off Anne Klein Watches and up to 30% off Cate & Chloe Jewelry. Those with a Prime membership or an order of $25 or more receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Anne Klein Women’s AK/1470 Watch and Bracelet Set in Gold for $49. Regularly priced at $90, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen in six months. This watch is a classic and can easily be dressed up for work and events. It also comes with three versatile bracelets that can be worn on their own or all together. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 350 reviews.
Another versatile item on sale today is the Cate & Chloe White Gold Plated Earrings for $16. Regularly priced at $20, these earrings are perfect for everyday wear. They also will pair well with any outfit from workout to dress clothes and they even have a matching necklace that’s also on sale for $17. This set would be a great option for Mother’s Day too.
Anne Klein’s Watch & Bracelet Set features:
- Round watch featuring black glossy dial with gold-tone hands and stick markers
- Set includes a chain bracelet, a bangle with enamel inlay, and a bangle accented with 36 Swarovski crystals
- 32 mm alloy case with mineral dial window
- Japanese quartz movement with analog display
- Not water resistant
- All bracelets use jewelry clasp closure with one extender
