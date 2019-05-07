Keep watch over your home w/ Arlo’s Four-Camera Security System at $230 shipped (Reg. $350)

Newegg Flash offers the Arlo Four-Camera Home Security System for $229.99 shipped when checking out with code NEFPBN37. That takes $120 off the going rate at Best Buy, beats our previous mention by $50 and is a new all-time low. Standout features from Arlo’s security system are free seven-day cloud recording, Alexa control for voice commands and more. Each of the included cameras records at 720p and features a fully weather-resistant and wireless design that makes them flexible options for placing just about anywhere. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 5,200 shoppers.

Not every home needs four different cameras to keep it covered and if that’s the case for you, consider the $26 Wyze Cam. It ditches the entirely-wireless design, but features 1080p recording and even free 14-day cloud storage.

Arlo Four-Camera Home Security System features:

Safeguard your home or business with this 4-pack of motion-activated NETGEAR Arlo Smart Home VMS3430-100NAS security cameras, which enables you to capture 720p video footage both during the day and at night.

