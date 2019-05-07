Put board game night back on the map from $9: Clue Junior, Pandemic, Tiny Towns, more

Amazon is now offering the Clue Junior Board Game for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly $15 or more, it still fetches as much at Barnes & Noble. Today’s deal is the best we can find and a new Amazon all-time low. Ideal for getting the kids more involved on board game night, this is a version of Clue without any murder. “Someone ate the last piece of cake and players try to discover who did it.” It includes the board itself, 6 character pawns, 6 furniture tokens, 7 white bases, 7 yellow bases, a detective notepad, die, label sheet, and the game guide. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. We still have a great selection of board game deals still live down below as well as a few new price drops.

You’ll find a bunch of other notable board game deals down below including the original Clue, Pandemic titles, Monopoly for Kids and much more. But if you’re in the middle of getting through the latest season of Game of Thrones, you might want to take a look at the GOT Edition Monopoly board for $23.50 Prime shipped. This take on the classic is regularly up to $30 and carries a solid 4+ star rating.

More Board Game Deals:

