Easily upgrade your toilet with the Brondell Swash 1400 Bidet Seat for $380 (Reg. $650)

- May. 7th 2019 11:16 am ET

$380
0

Today only, Woot offers the Brondell Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet Seat for $379.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime pay an extra $6 for delivery. It goes for around $650 at Amazon and Home Depot. Today’s deal is the best we could find. Choose from a round or elongated seat. All you need for this toilet upgrade is a GFCI outlet and a toilet fixture with a tank. Standout features include seven nozzle positions, wireless remote control, a heated seat with four settings, and blue nightlight for when you have to go in the middle of the night. Rated 4.1/5 stars at Amazon.

If a whole seat isn’t feasible, opt for a bidet attachment instead. This Luxe Bidet Neo 120 Attachment is only $32.50 at Amazon. It won’t warm or light up the seat for you, but it features multiple water pressure settings and fits most North American toilets. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands.

Brondell Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet Seat:

  • Dual, positionable stainless-steel nozzles
  • Aerated wash spray with three spray width and three water pressure settings
  • Seven nozzle positions
  • Nozzle oscillation (massage) feature
  • Endless warm water heating system
  • Ergonomic heated seat with four temperature settings
  • Illuminating Cool Blue Nightlight

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$380

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Brondell

About the Author