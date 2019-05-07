Easily upgrade your toilet with the Brondell Swash 1400 Bidet Seat for $380 (Reg. $650)

Today only, Woot offers the Brondell Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet Seat for $379.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime pay an extra $6 for delivery. It goes for around $650 at Amazon and Home Depot. Today’s deal is the best we could find. Choose from a round or elongated seat. All you need for this toilet upgrade is a GFCI outlet and a toilet fixture with a tank. Standout features include seven nozzle positions, wireless remote control, a heated seat with four settings, and blue nightlight for when you have to go in the middle of the night. Rated 4.1/5 stars at Amazon.
If a whole seat isn’t feasible, opt for a bidet attachment instead. This Luxe Bidet Neo 120 Attachment is only $32.50 at Amazon. It won’t warm or light up the seat for you, but it features multiple water pressure settings and fits most North American toilets. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands.
Brondell Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet Seat:
- Dual, positionable stainless-steel nozzles
- Aerated wash spray with three spray width and three water pressure settings
- Seven nozzle positions
- Nozzle oscillation (massage) feature
- Endless warm water heating system
- Ergonomic heated seat with four temperature settings
- Illuminating Cool Blue Nightlight
