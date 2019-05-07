Easily upgrade your toilet with the Brondell Swash 1400 Bidet Seat for $380 (Reg. $650)

Today only, Woot offers the Brondell Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet Seat for $379.99 Prime shipped. Those without Prime pay an extra $6 for delivery. It goes for around $650 at Amazon and Home Depot. Today’s deal is the best we could find. Choose from a round or elongated seat. All you need for this toilet upgrade is a GFCI outlet and a toilet fixture with a tank. Standout features include seven nozzle positions, wireless remote control, a heated seat with four settings, and blue nightlight for when you have to go in the middle of the night. Rated 4.1/5 stars at Amazon.

If a whole seat isn’t feasible, opt for a bidet attachment instead. This Luxe Bidet Neo 120 Attachment is only $32.50 at Amazon. It won’t warm or light up the seat for you, but it features multiple water pressure settings and fits most North American toilets. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands.

Brondell Swash 1400 Luxury Bidet Seat:

Dual, positionable stainless-steel nozzles

Aerated wash spray with three spray width and three water pressure settings

Seven nozzle positions

Nozzle oscillation (massage) feature

Endless warm water heating system

Ergonomic heated seat with four temperature settings

Illuminating Cool Blue Nightlight

